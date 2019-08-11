Genfit SA (GNFT) Touches $16.52 Low on Aug, 11; JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION ORDINARY SHAR (JBFCF) Shorts Decreased By 40%

JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:JBFCF) had a decrease of 40% in short interest. JBFCF’s SI was 600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 40% from 1,000 shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 1 days are for JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:JBFCF)’s short sellers to cover JBFCF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.46. About 7,577 shares traded or 144.97% up from the average. Jollibee Foods Corporation (OTCMKTS:JBFCF) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) reached all time low today, Aug, 11 and still has $15.03 target or 9.00% below today’s $16.52 share price. This indicates more downside for the $642.86M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $15.03 PT is reached, the company will be worth $57.86 million less. The stock decreased 3.22% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $16.52. About 64,640 shares traded. Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More recent Jollibee Foods Corporation (OTCMKTS:JBFCF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Jollibee Foods takes majority stake in Smashburger – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Jollibee: Stock Price Looks Cheap But It Ain’t Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on April 06, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Jollibee Foods: Buoyant Domestic Demand And Regional Expansion Drive Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 04, 2013 was also an interesting one.

Jollibee Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants in the Philippines and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.90 billion. It offers a range of dishes and food products. It has a 32.55 P/E ratio. The firm operates quick service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Superfoods, Smashburger, Dunkin' Donuts, and 12 Hotpot names.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company has market cap of $642.86 million. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis , as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing in-vitro diagnostic test for the identification of patients with NASH; and TGFTX1 preclinical program for treating psoriasis or respiratory conditions, such as neutrophilic asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and the asthma-COPD overlap syndrome.