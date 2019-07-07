Genfit SA (GNFT) Reaches $19.34 Low on Jul, 7; Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) Had 2 Bulls

Among 6 analysts covering Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Sprouts Farmers Market had 12 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Oppenheimer. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. The stock of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Stephens. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold”. See Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Bernstein Rating: Hold Upgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Bernstein 23.0000

21/06/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Hold New Target: $25 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold New Target: $20 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: Gordon Haskett Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Reduce Downgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $28 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $24 Maintain

The stock of Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) reached all time low today, Jul, 7 and still has $17.60 target or 9.00% below today’s $19.34 share price. This indicates more downside for the $759.79M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $17.60 PT is reached, the company will be worth $68.38 million less. The stock decreased 3.01% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $19.34. About 43,041 shares traded. Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. shares while 84 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 109.69 million shares or 6.43% less from 117.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shaker Invs Limited Liability Co Oh owns 1.31% invested in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) for 88,010 shares. Aperio Limited Co reported 105,851 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.02% or 25,700 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 1.73 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Deutsche Bankshares Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Virtu Finance Limited Com holds 0.02% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) or 14,129 shares. Shelton Mgmt stated it has 0.94% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.2% or 42,875 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 18,358 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) for 12,145 shares. 12,000 are held by Numerixs Investment Tech Inc. State Street reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Barclays Public reported 0% stake. Janney Limited Company reported 0.02% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Amalgamated Natl Bank accumulated 29,845 shares.

More notable recent Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SFM) ROE Of 27%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SFM) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours: Canopy Growth’s Q4 2019, Sprouts Farmers Market CEO and CFO Departing – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Announces Leadership Changes – GlobeNewswire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Will Sprouts Farmers Market Ever Thrive? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

The stock increased 1.95% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $18.85. About 1.32M shares traded. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has declined 3.30% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 11/04/2018 – SFM UK MANAGEMENT HAS NET SHORT POSITION OF 0.97 PCT IN RIB SOFTWARE SE RIB.DE AS OF APR 10 – FILING; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Had Seen 2018 Sales Growth 11.5% to 12.5%; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market 1Q EPS 50c; 08/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Presenting at Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Backs 2018 EPS $1.22-EPS $1.28; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC SFM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.26, REV VIEW $5.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.22 billion. The companyÂ’s stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli products, baked goods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, body care and natural household items, and beer and wine. It has a 16.17 P/E ratio. As of May 04, 2017, it operated 260 stores in 15 states.

More notable recent Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Genfit SA (GNFT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Closer Look: Genfit’s Prospects In NASH – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CymaBay downdraft snares Genfit, down 13% – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Genfit out-licenses elafibranor in China for up to $228M – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Genfit: GENFIT Announces Active Participation in the 2nd Annual International NASH Day – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.