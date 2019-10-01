Genfit SA (GNFT) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Contrasting side by side

Since Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 17 0.00 27.97M 0.00 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 37.52M -0.91 0.00

Demonstrates Genfit SA and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Genfit SA and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 165,307,328.61% 0% 0% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 4,392,928,228.54% -644.7% -266.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Genfit SA and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 224.53% for Genfit SA with consensus price target of $56.5. Competitively the consensus price target of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is $22, which is potential 1,956.07% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Genfit SA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Genfit SA and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 20.4% respectively. Competitively, 0.2% are VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66%

For the past year Genfit SA has stronger performance than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Genfit SA beats on 6 of the 11 factors VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.