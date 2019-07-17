Genfit SA (GNFT) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Comparison side by side

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 179 13.82 N/A 2.29 72.97

Demonstrates Genfit SA and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Genfit SA and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00

Genfit SA’s upside potential is 199.73% at a $56.5 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s consensus price target is $215.86, while its potential upside is 22.54%. The data provided earlier shows that Genfit SA appears more favorable than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Genfit SA shares are held by institutional investors while 96.6% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -3.43% -8.41% 0% 0% 0% 4.19% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -1.26% -8.55% -9.92% -7.57% 5.98% 0.71%

For the past year Genfit SA has stronger performance than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Genfit SA on 5 of the 7 factors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.