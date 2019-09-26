Genfit SA (GNFT) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Comparison side by side

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 3.41 N/A 0.39 31.68

Table 1 highlights Genfit SA and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Genfit SA and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Analyst Ratings

Genfit SA and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Genfit SA has a consensus price target of $56.5, and a 252.46% upside potential. Meanwhile, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $18, while its potential upside is 34.43%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Genfit SA is looking more favorable than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Comparatively, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35%

For the past year Genfit SA’s stock price has smaller decline than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Genfit SA.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.