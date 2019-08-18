Genfit SA (GNFT) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 21 8.02 N/A -4.45 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Genfit SA and Radius Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Genfit SA and Radius Health Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Genfit SA and Radius Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$56.5 is Genfit SA’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 257.82%. Meanwhile, Radius Health Inc.’s consensus price target is $24, while its potential upside is 3.81%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Genfit SA seems more appealing than Radius Health Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year Genfit SA has -20.97% weaker performance while Radius Health Inc. has 30.14% stronger performance.

Summary

Genfit SA beats Radius Health Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.