Genfit SA (GNFT) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.44 N/A -3.98 0.00

Table 1 highlights Genfit SA and Pulmatrix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Genfit SA and Pulmatrix Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Genfit SA’s average target price is $56.5, while its potential upside is 242.01%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Genfit SA and Pulmatrix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 19.6% respectively. Competitively, 6.2% are Pulmatrix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97% Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77%

For the past year Genfit SA’s stock price has smaller decline than Pulmatrix Inc.

Summary

Genfit SA beats on 6 of the 8 factors Pulmatrix Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.