Genfit SA (GNFT) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Comparing side by side

Both Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genfit SA
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|12
|27.47
|N/A
|-1.39
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Genfit SA and Precision BioSciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genfit SA
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Genfit SA and Precision BioSciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genfit SA
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
$56.5 is Genfit SA’s average price target while its potential upside is 221.94%. Meanwhile, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s average price target is $23.67, while its potential upside is 145.03%. Based on the data given earlier, Genfit SA is looking more favorable than Precision BioSciences Inc., analysts opinion.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Genfit SA and Precision BioSciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 41.6%. Insiders Competitively, held 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genfit SA
|-0.45%
|-12%
|-29.64%
|0%
|0%
|-20.97%
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|-0.62%
|-0.85%
|-0.54%
|0%
|0%
|-26.2%
For the past year Genfit SA has stronger performance than Precision BioSciences Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Genfit SA beats Precision BioSciences Inc.
