Genfit SA (GNFT) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Comparing side by side

Both Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 12 27.47 N/A -1.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Genfit SA and Precision BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Genfit SA and Precision BioSciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$56.5 is Genfit SA’s average price target while its potential upside is 221.94%. Meanwhile, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s average price target is $23.67, while its potential upside is 145.03%. Based on the data given earlier, Genfit SA is looking more favorable than Precision BioSciences Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Genfit SA and Precision BioSciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 41.6%. Insiders Competitively, held 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2%

For the past year Genfit SA has stronger performance than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Genfit SA beats Precision BioSciences Inc.