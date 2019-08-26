Genfit SA (GNFT) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Comparing side by side

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 6 50.32 N/A -3.17 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 230.22% for Genfit SA with average target price of $56.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Genfit SA and PLx Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 22% respectively. Competitively, 2.2% are PLx Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97% PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35%

For the past year Genfit SA had bearish trend while PLx Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Genfit SA beats PLx Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.