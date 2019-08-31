Genfit SA (GNFT) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) Comparison side by side

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.80 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Genfit SA and PDL BioPharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Genfit SA and PDL BioPharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Genfit SA and PDL BioPharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Genfit SA’s upside potential is 226.59% at a $56.5 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Genfit SA and PDL BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 98.5% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of PDL BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97% PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69%

For the past year Genfit SA was more bearish than PDL BioPharma Inc.

Summary

Genfit SA beats on 5 of the 8 factors PDL BioPharma Inc.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.