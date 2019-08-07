Genfit SA (GNFT) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see Genfit SA and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Genfit SA and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Genfit SA has a 243.88% upside potential and a consensus price target of $56.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Genfit SA and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 31.8% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Genfit SA

Summary

Genfit SA beats Ovid Therapeutics Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.