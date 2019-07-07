Genfit SA (GNFT) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Contrasting side by side

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -71.4% -53.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Genfit SA’s upside potential is 192.14% at a $56.5 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Genfit SA shares and 9.6% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -3.43% -8.41% 0% 0% 0% 4.19% Moleculin Biotech Inc. -8.27% 34.07% -18.12% -10.95% -29.89% 17.31%

Summary

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.