Genfit SA (GNFT) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 4.89 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Genfit SA and MannKind Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Genfit SA and MannKind Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 257.82% for Genfit SA with consensus target price of $56.5. Competitively MannKind Corporation has a consensus target price of $3.33, with potential upside of 205.50%. Based on the data shown earlier, Genfit SA is looking more favorable than MannKind Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Genfit SA and MannKind Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 27.4%. Competitively, 0.3% are MannKind Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97% MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66%

For the past year Genfit SA has -20.97% weaker performance while MannKind Corporation has 5.66% stronger performance.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.