Genfit SA (GNFT) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genfit SA
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|MannKind Corporation
|1
|4.89
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Genfit SA and MannKind Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genfit SA
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|MannKind Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Genfit SA and MannKind Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genfit SA
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|MannKind Corporation
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
The upside potential is 257.82% for Genfit SA with consensus target price of $56.5. Competitively MannKind Corporation has a consensus target price of $3.33, with potential upside of 205.50%. Based on the data shown earlier, Genfit SA is looking more favorable than MannKind Corporation, analysts belief.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Genfit SA and MannKind Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 27.4%. Competitively, 0.3% are MannKind Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genfit SA
|-0.45%
|-12%
|-29.64%
|0%
|0%
|-20.97%
|MannKind Corporation
|-0.88%
|0%
|-23.81%
|-8.94%
|-23.81%
|5.66%
For the past year Genfit SA has -20.97% weaker performance while MannKind Corporation has 5.66% stronger performance.
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.
