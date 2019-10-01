Genfit SA (GNFT) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Contrasting side by side

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genfit SA
|17
|0.00
|27.98M
|0.00
|0.00
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|9
|0.00
|7.34M
|-1.39
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Genfit SA and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Genfit SA and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genfit SA
|165,268,753.69%
|0%
|0%
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|82,194,848.82%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Genfit SA and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genfit SA
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Genfit SA’s upside potential is 270.49% at a $56.5 consensus price target.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Genfit SA and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 78.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genfit SA
|-0.45%
|-12%
|-29.64%
|0%
|0%
|-20.97%
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|4.07%
|-32.12%
|-47.36%
|0%
|0%
|-46.1%
For the past year Genfit SA has stronger performance than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Genfit SA beats Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.