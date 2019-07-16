Genfit SA (GNFT) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Genfit SA has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0% of Genfit SA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Genfit SA and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Genfit SA and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA N/A 23 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Genfit SA and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.84 2.69 2.84

$62 is the consensus target price of Genfit SA, with a potential upside of 231.55%. The rivals have a potential upside of 133.02%. With higher possible upside potential for Genfit SA’s peers, analysts think Genfit SA is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Genfit SA and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -3.43% -8.41% 0% 0% 0% 4.19% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Genfit SA was less bullish than its rivals.

Dividends

Genfit SA does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Genfit SA’s peers beat Genfit SA.