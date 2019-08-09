Genfit SA (GNFT) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of Genfit SA’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of Genfit SA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Genfit SA and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Genfit SA and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA N/A 22 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Genfit SA and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.89 2.70 2.86

$62 is the average target price of Genfit SA, with a potential upside of 275.30%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 139.13%. Given Genfit SA’s competitors higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Genfit SA has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Genfit SA and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Genfit SA has -20.97% weaker performance while Genfit SA’s competitors have 54.83% stronger performance.

Dividends

Genfit SA does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Genfit SA’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors Genfit SA.