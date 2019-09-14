Genfit SA (GNFT) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of Genfit SA’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Genfit SA has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Genfit SA and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Genfit SA and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA N/A 21 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Genfit SA and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.95 2.82

Genfit SA currently has an average price target of $62, suggesting a potential upside of 261.31%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 150.65%. Based on the data shown earlier, Genfit SA’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Genfit SA and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Genfit SA had bearish trend while Genfit SA’s competitors had bullish trend.

Dividends

Genfit SA does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Genfit SA’s competitors beat Genfit SA.