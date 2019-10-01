Genfit SA (GNFT) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Comparison side by side

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 17 0.00 27.97M 0.00 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 6 0.00 4.54M -5.99 0.00

In table 1 we can see Genfit SA and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 165,307,328.61% 0% 0% Iterum Therapeutics plc 70,387,596.90% -101.8% -76.1%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Genfit SA and Iterum Therapeutics plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

$56.5 is Genfit SA’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 224.53%. Competitively Iterum Therapeutics plc has a consensus target price of $17, with potential upside of 188.14%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Genfit SA is looking more favorable than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Genfit SA shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.3% of Iterum Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74%

For the past year Genfit SA had bearish trend while Iterum Therapeutics plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Genfit SA beats on 8 of the 10 factors Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.