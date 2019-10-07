Genfit SA (GNFT) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Contrasting side by side

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genfit SA
|17
|0.00
|27.98M
|0.00
|0.00
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Genfit SA and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Genfit SA and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genfit SA
|165,366,430.26%
|0%
|0%
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-69.3%
|-48.4%
Analyst Ratings
Genfit SA and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genfit SA
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Genfit SA has an average price target of $56.5, and a 291.00% upside potential.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Genfit SA shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.1% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genfit SA
|-0.45%
|-12%
|-29.64%
|0%
|0%
|-20.97%
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.15%
|-14.35%
|-23.52%
|-57.85%
|-61.04%
|-55.6%
For the past year Genfit SA’s stock price has smaller decline than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Genfit SA beats EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.