Genfit SA (GNFT) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) Comparing side by side

Both Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genfit SA
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|8
|8.96
|N/A
|-7.78
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Genfit SA and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genfit SA
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-313.7%
|-215.9%
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Genfit SA and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genfit SA
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Genfit SA’s average price target is $56.5, while its potential upside is 231.57%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Genfit SA and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 8.7% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genfit SA
|-0.45%
|-12%
|-29.64%
|0%
|0%
|-20.97%
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|29.94%
|-22.5%
|-15.56%
|-44.9%
|-41.67%
|48.22%
For the past year Genfit SA had bearish trend while Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Genfit SA beats on 5 of the 8 factors Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
