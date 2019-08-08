Genfit SA (GNFT) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) Comparing side by side

Both Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 8 8.96 N/A -7.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Genfit SA and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Genfit SA and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Genfit SA’s average price target is $56.5, while its potential upside is 231.57%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Genfit SA and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 8.7% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year Genfit SA had bearish trend while Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Genfit SA beats on 5 of the 8 factors Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.