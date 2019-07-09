Genfit SA (GNFT) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genfit SA
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.30
|0.00
Demonstrates Genfit SA and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genfit SA
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Genfit SA and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genfit SA
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Genfit SA’s upside potential is 201.82% at a $56.5 consensus price target.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Competitively, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 22.93% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genfit SA
|-3.43%
|-8.41%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.19%
|BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-2.13%
|-3.31%
|10.72%
|17.8%
|-6.28%
|34.59%
For the past year Genfit SA’s stock price has smaller growth than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Summary
Genfit SA beats on 3 of the 4 factors BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.
