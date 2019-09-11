Genfit SA (GNFT) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Comparing side by side

Both Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Genfit SA and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Genfit SA and Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Genfit SA and Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Genfit SA has a 227.16% upside potential and a consensus target price of $56.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Competitively, 63.3% are Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year Genfit SA had bearish trend while Artelo Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Genfit SA beats on 3 of the 4 factors Artelo Biosciences Inc.