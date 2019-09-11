Genfit SA (GNFT) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Comparing side by side

Both Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genfit SA
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.08
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Genfit SA and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Genfit SA and Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genfit SA
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Genfit SA and Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genfit SA
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Genfit SA has a 227.16% upside potential and a consensus target price of $56.5.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Competitively, 63.3% are Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genfit SA
|-0.45%
|-12%
|-29.64%
|0%
|0%
|-20.97%
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|-2.37%
|-17.75%
|222.55%
|229%
|0%
|186.09%
For the past year Genfit SA had bearish trend while Artelo Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Genfit SA beats on 3 of the 4 factors Artelo Biosciences Inc.
