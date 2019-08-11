Genfit SA (GNFT) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genfit SA
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Alector Inc.
|20
|43.95
|N/A
|-0.40
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Genfit SA and Alector Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Genfit SA and Alector Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genfit SA
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Alector Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Genfit SA and Alector Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genfit SA
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Alector Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Genfit SA has a consensus price target of $56.5, and a 242.01% upside potential. On the other hand, Alector Inc.’s potential upside is 49.17% and its average price target is $27. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Genfit SA seems more appealing than Alector Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Genfit SA and Alector Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 59.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 8.1% of Alector Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genfit SA
|-0.45%
|-12%
|-29.64%
|0%
|0%
|-20.97%
|Alector Inc.
|6.24%
|11.86%
|7.1%
|0%
|0%
|17.33%
For the past year Genfit SA has -20.97% weaker performance while Alector Inc. has 17.33% stronger performance.
