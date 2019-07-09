Genfit SA (GNFT) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) Contrasting side by side

Since Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.81 0.00

Demonstrates Genfit SA and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.8% -65.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Genfit SA and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Genfit SA’s average target price is $56.5, while its potential upside is 202.30%. Meanwhile, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $35, while its potential upside is 489.23%. The data provided earlier shows that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Genfit SA, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Genfit SA and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 72.9%. Competitively, 2.2% are Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -3.43% -8.41% 0% 0% 0% 4.19% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. -7.02% -7.83% -10.28% -29.73% -14.22% -10.6%

For the past year Genfit SA had bullish trend while Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Genfit SA beats Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.