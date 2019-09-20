Genfit SA (GNFT) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Comparison side by side

Since Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.88 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 highlights Genfit SA and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Genfit SA and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Genfit SA has an average target price of $56.5, and a 214.24% upside potential. Meanwhile, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $13, while its potential upside is 187.61%. The information presented earlier suggests that Genfit SA looks more robust than Akebia Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Genfit SA and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 72.4%. Comparatively, 1.4% are Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23%

For the past year Genfit SA has stronger performance than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Genfit SA beats Akebia Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.