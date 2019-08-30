Genfit SA (GNFT) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Contrasting side by side

Both Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genfit SA
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.22
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Genfit SA and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genfit SA
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Genfit SA and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genfit SA
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Genfit SA’s upside potential is 222.49% at a $56.5 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Acasti Pharma Inc. is $7.75, which is potential 327.96% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Acasti Pharma Inc. looks more robust than Genfit SA as far as analyst opinion.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Genfit SA and Acasti Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 4.02%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genfit SA
|-0.45%
|-12%
|-29.64%
|0%
|0%
|-20.97%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|2.99%
|107.76%
|181.87%
|129.52%
|338.18%
|189.7%
For the past year Genfit SA had bearish trend while Acasti Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.
Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.
