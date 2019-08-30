Genfit SA (GNFT) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Contrasting side by side

Both Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Genfit SA and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Genfit SA and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Genfit SA’s upside potential is 222.49% at a $56.5 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Acasti Pharma Inc. is $7.75, which is potential 327.96% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Acasti Pharma Inc. looks more robust than Genfit SA as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Genfit SA and Acasti Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 4.02%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97% Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7%

For the past year Genfit SA had bearish trend while Acasti Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.