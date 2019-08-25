Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Both Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) and Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetic Technologies Limited 3 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00 Fluidigm Corporation 12 3.23 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Genetic Technologies Limited and Fluidigm Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetic Technologies Limited 0.00% -82.5% -68.4% Fluidigm Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -25.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 3.5 beta means Genetic Technologies Limited’s volatility is 250.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Fluidigm Corporation’s 113.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.13 beta.

Liquidity

4 and 4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genetic Technologies Limited. Its rival Fluidigm Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 2.9 respectively. Genetic Technologies Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Fluidigm Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Genetic Technologies Limited and Fluidigm Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetic Technologies Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Fluidigm Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Fluidigm Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $14.33 average target price and a 157.73% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.8% of Genetic Technologies Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.5% of Fluidigm Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 86.5% are Genetic Technologies Limited’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Fluidigm Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genetic Technologies Limited -0.8% 1.08% -16.23% -23.54% -45.61% 13.43% Fluidigm Corporation 0% -2.57% -11.45% 37.11% 94.54% 36.31%

For the past year Genetic Technologies Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Fluidigm Corporation.

Summary

Fluidigm Corporation beats Genetic Technologies Limited on 5 of the 8 factors.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the womenÂ’s health. The companyÂ’s lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons primarily in Australia and the United States. Genetic Technologies Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research. It offers preparatory instruments, such as access array system, juno system, and callisto system; analytical instruments comprising biomark HD and EP1 systems; integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs) consisting of access array, juno genotyping, dynamic array, digital array, flex six, and callisto IFCs; and assays and reagents, including delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. The company also provides C1 single-cell systems, polaris systems, C1 IFCs, polaris IFCs, helios/CyTOF 2 systems, maxpar reagents, imaging mass cytometer instruments and reagents, and laser ablation modules. It serves academic institutions; clinical research laboratories; biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and agricultural biotechnology companies; and contract research organizations. Fluidigm Corporation distributes its systems through direct sales force and support organizations located in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific, and through distributors or sales agents in various European, Latin American, Middle Eastern, and the Asia-Pacific countries. The company was formerly known as Mycometrix Corporation and changed its name to Fluidigm Corporation in April 2001. Fluidigm Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.