Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) Reaches $2.13 After 8.00% Down Move; Kepos Capital LP Has Upped By $1.20 Million Its Biogen (BIIB) Stake

The stock of Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.62% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.13. About 66,023 shares traded. Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) has declined 45.61% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical GENE News: 01/05/2018 – Genetic Technologies Announces Grant from NHMRC Awarded to University of Melbourne to Substantially Improve Breast Cancer Risk; 16/03/2018 Genetic Technologies Limited Announces Further Collaborative Research with The University of Melbourne to Broaden the Applicability of the BREVAGenplus® Breast Cancer Risk Assessment TestThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $11.07 million company. It was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $1.96 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GENE worth $885,600 less.

Kepos Capital Lp increased Biogen Inc (BIIB) stake by 24.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kepos Capital Lp acquired 5,097 shares as Biogen Inc (BIIB)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Kepos Capital Lp holds 25,761 shares with $6.09M value, up from 20,664 last quarter. Biogen Inc now has $43.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $232.06. About 542,804 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 30/04/2018 – M&G – Episode Growth Exits Biogen; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O SAYS LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED U.S. UPTAKE OF SPINRAZA OFFSET BY STRONGER-THAN-ANTICIPATED PERFORMANCE OUTSIDE U.S. – CONF. CALL; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Expects Deal to Close in 2Q; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: SHINE DATA ILLUSTRATES SPINRAZA’S LONGER-TERM BENEFITS; 20/04/2018 – Biogen May Pay Milestone Payments, License Fees and Royalties on Net Sales; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Rev $3.1B; 16/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Avonex Advances: MS; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira

More notable recent Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pfizer invests $500 million in expanding gene therapy facility – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mustang Bio and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital announce MB-107 lentiviral gene therapy for X-linked Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (XSCID) granted regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) designation from FDA – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Solid Biosciences Surges on DMD Gene Therapy Study Amendments – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Italian Achromatopsia Association Increases Global Awareness of Achromatopsia, a Rare Genetic Eye Disease, With an Expedition to Pingelap, the Island of the Color Blind – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Patient in Sarepta gene therapy trial develops serious illness; shares plunge – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the womenÂ’s health. The company has market cap of $11.07 million. The companyÂ’s lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons primarily in Australia and the United States.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are Investors Undervaluing Biogen (BIIB) Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could The Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/21/2019: NVTA,BIIB,ALT,PFE,ALC – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SMA STAT test now available at no charge – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: BIIB, BMRN, EL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity. DENNER ALEXANDER J had bought 118,342 shares worth $27.21 million.

Kepos Capital Lp decreased Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) stake by 38,150 shares to 30,189 valued at $3.15M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) stake by 1,887 shares and now owns 2,139 shares. United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) was reduced too.