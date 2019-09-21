Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) and T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Comparing side by side

As Medical Laboratories & Research businesses, Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) and T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetic Technologies Limited 3 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00 T2 Biosystems Inc. 2 16.06 N/A -1.25 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) and T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetic Technologies Limited 0.00% -82.5% -68.4% T2 Biosystems Inc. 0.00% -325.8% -76.3%

Risk & Volatility

Genetic Technologies Limited’s 3.5 beta indicates that its volatility is 250.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, T2 Biosystems Inc. has beta of 1.62 which is 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Genetic Technologies Limited’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 4. On the competitive side is, T2 Biosystems Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Genetic Technologies Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to T2 Biosystems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Genetic Technologies Limited and T2 Biosystems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetic Technologies Limited 0 0 0 0.00 T2 Biosystems Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively T2 Biosystems Inc. has an average target price of $2.7, with potential downside of -4.59%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Genetic Technologies Limited and T2 Biosystems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.8% and 46.6% respectively. 86.5% are Genetic Technologies Limited’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of T2 Biosystems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genetic Technologies Limited -0.8% 1.08% -16.23% -23.54% -45.61% 13.43% T2 Biosystems Inc. -63.35% -65.09% -76.4% -82.6% -89.9% -80.4%

For the past year Genetic Technologies Limited has 13.43% stronger performance while T2 Biosystems Inc. has -80.4% weaker performance.

Summary

Genetic Technologies Limited beats T2 Biosystems Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the womenÂ’s health. The companyÂ’s lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons primarily in Australia and the United States. Genetic Technologies Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx, a bench-top instrument for sepsis, Lyme disease, and other applications, as well as T2Candida panel for the detection of candida species in human whole blood specimens. In addition, it is developing T2Bacteria, a multiplex diagnostic panel that detects various bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis; T2Lyme for the detection of various strains of Lyme disease-causing bacteria; and T2Plex, an integrated instrument for hemostasis applications, as well as T2HemoStat panel, a panel of diagnostic tests that can provide data across the hemostasis spectrum, including measurements of fibrinogen, platelet activity, and clot lysis. The company has collaboration agreement with Canon U.S. Life Sciences, Inc. to develop a novel diagnostic test panel to detect Lyme disease, a tick-borne illness; and Allergan Sales, LLC for the direct detection diagnostic test panel that adds additional bacteria species to the existing T2Bacteria product candidate and testing drug resistance directly in whole blood. T2 Biosystems, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.