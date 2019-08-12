Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) and PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Contrasting side by side

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) and PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE:PKI) compete against each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetic Technologies Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00 PerkinElmer Inc. 93 3.26 N/A 2.20 39.23

Table 1 demonstrates Genetic Technologies Limited and PerkinElmer Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Genetic Technologies Limited and PerkinElmer Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetic Technologies Limited 0.00% -82.5% -68.4% PerkinElmer Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 4.1%

Risk & Volatility

Genetic Technologies Limited has a 3.5 beta, while its volatility is 250.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. PerkinElmer Inc. on the other hand, has 1.25 beta which makes it 25.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Genetic Technologies Limited’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 4. On the competitive side is, PerkinElmer Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Genetic Technologies Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PerkinElmer Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Genetic Technologies Limited and PerkinElmer Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetic Technologies Limited 0 0 0 0.00 PerkinElmer Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively PerkinElmer Inc. has a consensus price target of $101, with potential upside of 22.84%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Genetic Technologies Limited and PerkinElmer Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.8% and 97.8%. About 86.5% of Genetic Technologies Limited’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of PerkinElmer Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genetic Technologies Limited -0.8% 1.08% -16.23% -23.54% -45.61% 13.43% PerkinElmer Inc. -9.4% -11.8% -8.5% -4.6% 10.77% 9.64%

For the past year Genetic Technologies Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than PerkinElmer Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors PerkinElmer Inc. beats Genetic Technologies Limited.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the womenÂ’s health. The companyÂ’s lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons primarily in Australia and the United States. Genetic Technologies Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

PerkinElmer, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Discovery and Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery and Analytical Solutions segment develops and provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. It also provides solutions to farmers and food producers; an analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, electronics, energy, food, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries; and laboratory services. This segmentÂ’s offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, liquid handling systems, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance life sciences research and drug discovery processes. Its research portfolio includes a range of systems consisting of imaging, detection, and extraction instrumentation for use on in vitro, ex vivo, and in vivo models, analysis hardware, and software; and a range of consumable products, including drug discovery and research reagents. The Diagnostics segment provides early detection for genetic disorders from pregnancy to early childhood, as well as flat panel X-ray detectors and infectious disease testing for the diagnostics market. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support sample-to-sequencer workflow using next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, genetic testing, and drug discovery. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. PerkinElmer, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.