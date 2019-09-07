Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) and National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) and National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Medical Laboratories & Research and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetic Technologies Limited 3 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00 National Research Corporation 50 12.49 N/A 1.14 59.19

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Genetic Technologies Limited and National Research Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Genetic Technologies Limited and National Research Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetic Technologies Limited 0.00% -82.5% -68.4% National Research Corporation 0.00% 124.9% 29.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 3.5 beta indicates that Genetic Technologies Limited is 250.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. National Research Corporation’s 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.82 beta.

Liquidity

Genetic Technologies Limited’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 4. On the competitive side is, National Research Corporation which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Genetic Technologies Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to National Research Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.8% of Genetic Technologies Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.6% of National Research Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 86.5% of Genetic Technologies Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 20.1% are National Research Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genetic Technologies Limited -0.8% 1.08% -16.23% -23.54% -45.61% 13.43% National Research Corporation 3.6% 20.91% 69.78% 71.86% 82.37% 76.77%

For the past year Genetic Technologies Limited has weaker performance than National Research Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors National Research Corporation beats Genetic Technologies Limited.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the womenÂ’s health. The companyÂ’s lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons primarily in Australia and the United States. Genetic Technologies Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.