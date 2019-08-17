Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) is a company in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Genetic Technologies Limited’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.35% of all Medical Laboratories & Research’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Genetic Technologies Limited has 86.5% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 7.30% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Genetic Technologies Limited and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetic Technologies Limited 0.00% -82.50% -68.40% Industry Average 37.84% 43.00% 7.62%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Genetic Technologies Limited and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Genetic Technologies Limited N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 83.40M 220.41M 72.84

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Genetic Technologies Limited and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetic Technologies Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.73 2.91 2.79

As a group, Medical Laboratories & Research companies have a potential upside of 36.73%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Genetic Technologies Limited and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genetic Technologies Limited -0.8% 1.08% -16.23% -23.54% -45.61% 13.43% Industry Average 7.27% 14.02% 18.58% 38.35% 54.06% 47.86%

For the past year Genetic Technologies Limited has weaker performance than Genetic Technologies Limited’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genetic Technologies Limited are 4 and 4. Competitively, Genetic Technologies Limited’s peers have 4.48 and 4.24 for Current and Quick Ratio. Genetic Technologies Limited’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Genetic Technologies Limited.

Risk and Volatility

Genetic Technologies Limited has a beta of 3.5 and its 250.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Genetic Technologies Limited’s rivals’ beta is 1.31 which is 30.81% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Genetic Technologies Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Genetic Technologies Limited’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the womenÂ’s health. The companyÂ’s lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons primarily in Australia and the United States. Genetic Technologies Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.