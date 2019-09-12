Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Genetic Technologies Limited has 3.8% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 62.35% institutional ownership for its rivals. 86.5% of Genetic Technologies Limited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.30% of all Medical Laboratories & Research companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Genetic Technologies Limited and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetic Technologies Limited 0.00% -82.50% -68.40% Industry Average 37.84% 43.00% 7.62%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Genetic Technologies Limited and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Genetic Technologies Limited N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 83.40M 220.41M 72.84

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Genetic Technologies Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetic Technologies Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 2.24 2.76

The rivals have a potential upside of 64.65%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Genetic Technologies Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genetic Technologies Limited -0.8% 1.08% -16.23% -23.54% -45.61% 13.43% Industry Average 7.27% 14.02% 18.58% 38.35% 54.06% 47.86%

For the past year Genetic Technologies Limited has weaker performance than Genetic Technologies Limited’s rivals.

Liquidity

Genetic Technologies Limited has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 4. Competitively, Genetic Technologies Limited’s rivals Current Ratio is 4.48 and has 4.24 Quick Ratio. Genetic Technologies Limited’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Genetic Technologies Limited.

Volatility and Risk

Genetic Technologies Limited has a beta of 3.5 and its 250.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Genetic Technologies Limited’s peers’ beta is 1.31 which is 30.81% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Genetic Technologies Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Genetic Technologies Limited’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the womenÂ’s health. The companyÂ’s lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons primarily in Australia and the United States. Genetic Technologies Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.