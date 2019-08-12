Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) and Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) Comparison side by side

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) and Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS), both competing one another are Medical Laboratories & Research companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetic Technologies Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00 Exact Sciences Corporation 100 24.26 N/A -1.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights Genetic Technologies Limited and Exact Sciences Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Genetic Technologies Limited and Exact Sciences Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetic Technologies Limited 0.00% -82.5% -68.4% Exact Sciences Corporation 0.00% -30% -13.9%

Volatility and Risk

Genetic Technologies Limited’s 3.5 beta indicates that its volatility is 250.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Exact Sciences Corporation’s beta is 1.59 which is 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Genetic Technologies Limited has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 4. Competitively, Exact Sciences Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8.4 and has 8.1 Quick Ratio. Exact Sciences Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Genetic Technologies Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Genetic Technologies Limited and Exact Sciences Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetic Technologies Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Exact Sciences Corporation 0 0 6 3.00

Exact Sciences Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $113.33 consensus target price and a -2.95% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Genetic Technologies Limited and Exact Sciences Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.8% and 87.6%. Insiders owned roughly 86.5% of Genetic Technologies Limited’s shares. Competitively, Exact Sciences Corporation has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genetic Technologies Limited -0.8% 1.08% -16.23% -23.54% -45.61% 13.43% Exact Sciences Corporation -2.04% -0.76% 18.4% 30.94% 100.54% 82.42%

For the past year Genetic Technologies Limited has weaker performance than Exact Sciences Corporation

Summary

Exact Sciences Corporation beats Genetic Technologies Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the womenÂ’s health. The companyÂ’s lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons primarily in Australia and the United States. Genetic Technologies Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company develops the Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It has a collaboration, license, and purchase agreement with Genzyme Corporation; and license agreement with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research. The company also has an agreement with MDxHealth SA for collaboration in the field of epigenetics and molecular diagnostics. Exact Sciences Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.