Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) and DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Contrasting side by side

Both Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) and DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetic Technologies Limited 3 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00 DexCom Inc. 139 13.04 N/A -1.47 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetic Technologies Limited 0.00% -82.5% -68.4% DexCom Inc. 0.00% -21.9% -8.6%

Volatility & Risk

Genetic Technologies Limited has a 3.5 beta, while its volatility is 250.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. DexCom Inc.’s 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

4 and 4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genetic Technologies Limited. Its rival DexCom Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.2 and 6.8 respectively. DexCom Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Genetic Technologies Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetic Technologies Limited 0 0 0 0.00 DexCom Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

On the other hand, DexCom Inc.’s potential upside is 2.17% and its consensus target price is $175.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.8% of Genetic Technologies Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.6% of DexCom Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 86.5% of Genetic Technologies Limited shares. Comparatively, DexCom Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genetic Technologies Limited -0.8% 1.08% -16.23% -23.54% -45.61% 13.43% DexCom Inc. 2.56% 3.59% 32.25% 9.23% 67.97% 30.94%

For the past year Genetic Technologies Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than DexCom Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors DexCom Inc. beats Genetic Technologies Limited.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the womenÂ’s health. The companyÂ’s lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons primarily in Australia and the United States. Genetic Technologies Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers in the hospital for the treatment of patients with and without diabetes. Its products include DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; DexCom G4 PLATINUM with Share, a remote monitoring system; and DexCom G5 Mobile, a CGM system that directly communicates to a patientÂ’s mobile and its data can be integrated with DexCom CLARITY, which is a next generation cloud-based reporting software for personalized, easy-to-understand analysis of trends to improve diabetes management. The company also offers sensor augmented insulin pumps. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC to develop a series of next-generation CGM products. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.