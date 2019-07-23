Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) and BioTelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) Comparing side by side

Both Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) and BioTelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetic Technologies Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00 BioTelemetry Inc. 59 3.99 N/A 1.35 37.25

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Genetic Technologies Limited and BioTelemetry Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetic Technologies Limited 0.00% -82.5% -68.4% BioTelemetry Inc. 0.00% 16% 8.2%

Volatility & Risk

Genetic Technologies Limited has a beta of 3.87 and its 287.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, BioTelemetry Inc. is 38.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.38 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Genetic Technologies Limited is 4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4. The Current Ratio of rival BioTelemetry Inc. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Genetic Technologies Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BioTelemetry Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Genetic Technologies Limited and BioTelemetry Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetic Technologies Limited 0 0 0 0.00 BioTelemetry Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of BioTelemetry Inc. is $85, which is potential 86.57% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.5% of Genetic Technologies Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 94.7% of BioTelemetry Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 86.5% are Genetic Technologies Limited’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2% of BioTelemetry Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genetic Technologies Limited 61.11% 39.76% 39.93% 0% -4.92% 112.22% BioTelemetry Inc. -2.01% -15.36% -34.34% -26.49% 24.78% -16.11%

For the past year Genetic Technologies Limited had bullish trend while BioTelemetry Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors BioTelemetry Inc. beats Genetic Technologies Limited.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the womenÂ’s health. The companyÂ’s lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons primarily in Australia and the United States. Genetic Technologies Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

BioTelemetry, Inc. provides cardiac monitoring, cardiac monitoring device manufacturing, and centralized cardiac core laboratory services. The company operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology. The Healthcare segment focuses on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders. It offers Mobile Cardiac Outpatient Telemetry and External Cardiac Ambulatory Telemetry services, which incorporates a lightweight patient-worn sensor attached to electrodes that capture two-channel electrocardiography (ECG) data, measuring electrical activity of the heart, on a compact wireless handheld monitor; event monitoring services to prescribe wireless event monitors, digital loop event monitors, memory loop event monitors, and non-loop event monitors; and a Holter and extended-wear Holter monitors to cardiologists and electrophysiologists. The Research Services segment provides cardiac monitoring, imaging, scientific consulting, and data management services for drug, medical treatment, and device trials to pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations. Its centralized services include ECG, Holter monitoring, ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, echocardiography, multigated acquisition scan, imaging, protocol development, and expert reporting and statistical analysis. This segment also offers services in the cardiovascular, oncology, musculoskeletal, and neurologic therapeutic areas; and support services, such as project coordination, setup and management, equipment rental, data transfer, processing, analysis, and 24/7 customer support and site training. The Technology segment focuses on the manufacture, engineering, and development of non-invasive cardiac monitors for healthcare companies, clinics, and hospitals worldwide. This segment offers various devices, including cardiac event monitors, digital Holter monitors, and mobile cardiac telemetry monitors. BioTelemetry, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.