Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Contrasting side by side

Both Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetic Technologies Limited 3 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 312 4.47 N/A 17.13 18.38

Table 1 demonstrates Genetic Technologies Limited and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetic Technologies Limited 0.00% -82.5% -68.4% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 12.5% 9%

Volatility and Risk

A 3.5 beta means Genetic Technologies Limited’s volatility is 250.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.2 beta.

Liquidity

Genetic Technologies Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. are 4.6 and 3.2 respectively. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Genetic Technologies Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Genetic Technologies Limited and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetic Technologies Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $370 consensus target price and a 7.87% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Genetic Technologies Limited and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.8% and 79%. Insiders held roughly 86.5% of Genetic Technologies Limited’s shares. Comparatively, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genetic Technologies Limited -0.8% 1.08% -16.23% -23.54% -45.61% 13.43% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. -2.65% -0.13% 6% 28.54% 3.54% 35.6%

For the past year Genetic Technologies Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. beats Genetic Technologies Limited.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the womenÂ’s health. The companyÂ’s lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons primarily in Australia and the United States. Genetic Technologies Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. manufactures and supplies products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components for life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry, and other markets. The company operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cell biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls that serve clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. Its products include reagents, instruments, and software which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) test market. This segment sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, transfusion laboratories, and insurance and forensic testing laboratories. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. It operates in Europe, Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.