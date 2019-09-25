Genesis Healthcare (GEN) Hit By BidaskScore Downgrade; Arete Wealth Advisors Has Upped Its International Business Machs (IBM) Stake

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased International Business Machs (IBM) stake by 29.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc acquired 3,607 shares as International Business Machs (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Arete Wealth Advisors Llc holds 15,777 shares with $2.18M value, up from 12,170 last quarter. International Business Machs now has $125.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $141.68. About 3.31M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple; 19/03/2018 – FileShadow Premieres File Archiving Protection Service Hosted on IBM Cloud; 19/03/2018 – Media Alert: IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty To Keynote IBM THINK 2018 (Live Webcast); 24/05/2018 – UCG Technologies Launches into Healthcare with Acquisition of Contract Management SaaS Provider Contract Guardian, Inc; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP – PLANS TO INTEGRATE IBM’S PATENTED HYBRID LASER RELEASE PROCESS INTO EVG’S FIELD-PROVEN TEMPORARY BONDING AND DEBONDING EQUIPMENT SOLUTIONS; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 03/04/2018 – IBM Vet Leads Company Behind Pipeline System Shut by Web Attack; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING ASSETS TO BECHTLE: WIWO; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 18/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re 8-K

In a analysts note revealed to clients and investors today, BidaskScore lowered shares of Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) to a Hold rating.

Genesis HealthCare, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company has market cap of $212.56 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

Analysts await Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, up 56.25% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.32 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Genesis Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Green Square Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.85% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 9,933 shares. Moreover, Ferguson Wellman has 0.15% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 33,337 shares. Moreover, Williams Jones & Assocs Limited Liability Co has 0.1% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Korea-based Korea Investment has invested 0.22% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 553,654 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Schroder Invest Mgmt Gp accumulated 2.82 million shares. First Mercantile invested 0.09% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ohio-based Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.36% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Pettee Invsts has 1.18% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Boltwood Capital reported 0.28% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). The Oregon-based Ims Mngmt has invested 0.16% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Curbstone Financial Management Corp accumulated 6,334 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Orrstown Finance Service stated it has 3,377 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Marathon Capital owns 0.79% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 13,987 shares.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Tr (HYG) stake by 4,556 shares to 5,609 valued at $489,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Advent Claymore Cv Secs & In (AVK) stake by 52,556 shares and now owns 200,740 shares. Ishares (IVW) was reduced too.