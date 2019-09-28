Genesis Energy LP Unit LTD Partn (GEL) Shareholder Sg Americas Securities Has Decreased Holding as Stock Price Rose; Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Upped Bank Amer (BAC) Holding by $360,388

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 12,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 168,139 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.88M, up from 155,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 39.87M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 07/03/2018 – Bank of America: Hispanic Small Business Owners Set Sights on Significant Growth in 2018 and Beyond; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – SEC WHISTLEBLOWER AWARDS LINKED TO 2016 BOFA-MERRILL LYNCH CASE; 11/05/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Ex-Bank of America executive seeks $100 million in damages in defamation claim; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES STABLE AT $834 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased its stake in Genesis Energy LP Unit Ltd Partn (GEL) by 43.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 23,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.15% . The institutional investor held 31,326 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $686,000, down from 54,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Genesis Energy LP Unit Ltd Partn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.32. About 356,178 shares traded. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 0.17% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 22/05/2018 – EyeGate Says Addresses Majority of FDA’s Action Items With Submission of Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Ocular Bandage Gel; 10/05/2018 – Genesis Photonics Inc. Apr Rev NT$95.4M; 20/03/2018 – GENESIS SAYS RUSSELL EDEY RESIGNED AS AVOCET MINING DIRECTOR; 28/03/2018 – Genesis Premieres the 2019 G70 at the New York International Auto Show; 04/05/2018 – GENESIS ENERGY LP – QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.07; 26/04/2018 – Futura Medical Plans Phase 3 Clinical Trial of ED Gel; 14/03/2018 – Feng Chi From Genesis Capital: China’s Blockchain Industry to Face Turning Point and Undergo Differentiation; 23/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effectiveness of Locally Delivered Morus Alba Gel on Moderate Periodontitis; 26/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effectiveness of Metronidazole Gel and Mobile SMS Reminders on Gingivitis in Orthodontic Patients; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 77,386 shares to 59,963 shares, valued at $6.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Janus Detroit Str Tr by 33,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,119 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold GEL shares while 41 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 84.94 million shares or 3.08% less from 87.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 273.33% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. GEL’s profit will be $31.87M for 20.50 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Genesis Energy, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.94% EPS growth.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $14.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taubman Ctrs Inc Com (NYSE:TCO) by 12,104 shares to 48,581 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mattel Inc Com (NASDAQ:MAT) by 510,919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 531,616 shares, and has risen its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co Com New (NYSE:POR).