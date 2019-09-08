Genesis Energy LP (Put) (GEL) Valuation Rose While Saba Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake; Advisory Research Has Trimmed Enbridge (ENB) Stake by $20.83 Million

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (ENB) by 20.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 578,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 2.26M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.06 million, down from 2.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 1.82 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Enbridge receives bids as high as C$4.5 bln for Canada midstream assets; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS HAS NOT RECEIVED FORMAL BIDS FOR CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS, WILL NOT COMMENT ON INDICATIONS OF INTEREST; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENBRIDGE TO SELL STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSET FOR C$1.75B; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-Enbridge Hires RBC To Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets – Bloomberg, Citing; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Sees Revenue Growth Despite Rising Costs — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Slumps as Minnesota Ruling Casts Doubt on Key Pipeline; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 06/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER BY SE CAPITAL; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Board Establishes Special Panel of Independent Directors to Review Proposal; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS FOCUSED ON EXECUTION OF LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROGRAM

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Genesis Energy LP (Put) (GEL) by 51.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp sold 547,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.15% . The hedge fund held 522,700 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.18M, down from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Genesis Energy LP (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.8. About 283,464 shares traded. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 0.17% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 13/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Study to Characterize Diclofenac’s Plasma and Knee Exposure After Application of Diclofenac Gel to the Knee; 29/03/2018 – BGEO GROUP PLC BGEO.L – JSC BANK OF GEORGIA RAISES GEL 75 MLN LOCAL CURRENCY FUNDING FROM BSTDB; 29/03/2018 – BGEO BANK OF GEORGIA RAISES GEL 75M FROM BSTDB; 04/04/2018 – Genesis Vision Launches Alpha Version of Asset Management Platform; 09/03/2018 – Genesis Photonics Inc. Feb Rev NT$70.1M; 10/04/2018 – South Korean Tennis Star Chung Wins Genesis Endorsement Deal; 07/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt Provides Facts on H.P. Acthar® Gel; 09/04/2018 – EyeGate Receives FDA Feedback on Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Second Pilot Study of Ocular Bandage Gel; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Clinical Study to Evaluate the Potential Role of ACTH Gel in Patients With Scleritis (ATLAS); 21/04/2018 – DJ Genesis Energy LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEL)

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $696.30M for 24.53 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47B and $5.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 441,520 shares to 710,541 shares, valued at $32.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Horizon Bancorp Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBNC).

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Forget Cash: Hold These 2 Dividend Beasts in Your TFSA – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 07, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Should You Really Invest Before a Recession? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Deeply Discounted Energy Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Which Is a Better Dividend Stock for 2020: Enbridge (TSX:ENB) or Fortis (TSX:FTS)? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93 billion and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Ca Muni Income T (CEV) by 204,183 shares to 541,180 shares, valued at $6.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Aberdeen Glbl Opp F (FAM) by 81,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 354,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (NYSE:PPR).

More notable recent Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Stocks the World’s Best Investors Are Buying Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Canopy Growth: Hurting By Leadership Void – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Genesis Energy declares $0.55 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genesis Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 273.33% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. GEL’s profit will be $31.60M for 20.00 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Genesis Energy, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.94% EPS growth.