Genesis Energy LP Houston Com (GEL) Shareholder Rr Advisors Trimmed Position; Regions Finl New (RF) Shareholder Cadence Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Genesis Energy Lp Houston Com (GEL) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 148,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.15% . The institutional investor held 3.14M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.73M, down from 3.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genesis Energy Lp Houston Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.63. About 81,154 shares traded. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 0.17% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 07/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt: Information on H.P. Acthar Gel Posted on Website in Response to ’60 Minutes’ Report; 26/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Mirvaso® Gel and Dysport® for Erythema and Flushing of Rosacea; 05/04/2018 – Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval for Antimicrobial Post-Therapy Gel; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDER GENESIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT BUYS 5.6 PCT STAKES IN SOK MARKETLER SOKM.IS – KAP; 07/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT: SYNACTHEN TETRACOSACTIDE ISN’T H.P. ACTHAR GEL; 14/05/2018 – SOK MARKETLER IPO TOP BUYERS INCL. EBRD, GENESIS, BLACKROCK; 22/04/2018 – The 2018 Genesis G80 Sport is a great car with the wrong name; 21/04/2018 – DJ Genesis Energy LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEL); 10/05/2018 – Genesis Photonics Inc. 1Q Net Loss NT$64.6M Vs NT$231.5M; 09/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Micro-injections of Transparent Hyaluronic Acid Gel (Restylane® Silk) for Rejuvenation of the Aging Cheek

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 166.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 46,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 74,939 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12M, up from 28,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.97. About 5.89M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES INCREASED $368 MLN AND TOTALED $79.9 BLN VS PREVIOUS QTR; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN AN AFTER-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 21/03/2018 – Regions Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q EPS 35c; 23/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP RF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL SEES 2018 ADJ NON-INTEREST INCOME UP 3%-6%; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C, EST. 31C; 12/04/2018 – Regions Financial Makes Equity Investment In Lender Price; 09/04/2018 – Regions Earns Fannie Mae STAR Recognition for Assisting Homeowners and Excellence in Mortgage Servicing

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $999.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 10,274 shares to 45,148 shares, valued at $4.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 32,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,290 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 44 investors sold RF shares while 173 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 693.98 million shares or 1.01% less from 701.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vident Investment Advisory Lc has 0.03% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 28,930 shares. Lbmc Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 22,420 shares. Miller Howard Invs invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Focused Wealth accumulated 4,400 shares. Coldstream Cap Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Annex Advisory Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.24% or 112,282 shares in its portfolio. 2.15M were reported by Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Co. Pzena Investment Ltd Liability owns 0.38% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 4.85M shares. Madison Hldg stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 558 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement System invested in 1.72M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Hightower Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Blair William Co Il reported 360,442 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Td Asset stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Massachusetts-based Wellington Mngmt Group Llp has invested 0% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF).

Analysts await Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 273.33% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. GEL’s profit will be $31.87M for 20.80 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Genesis Energy, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.94% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $344,270 activity. Flynn Edward T bought $100,600 worth of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) on Monday, August 26. 5,000 Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) shares with value of $99,850 were bought by Jesulaitis Kristen O.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 12 investors sold GEL shares while 41 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 84.94 million shares or 3.08% less from 87.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Commercial Bank reported 9,190 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1,299 are owned by Us Retail Bank De. Raymond James And Associates owns 186,688 shares. Spirit Of America Corporation New York owns 228,942 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Evergreen Capital Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.05% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Argent Tru has 329,325 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 0% or 1.49M shares. Starr Inc reported 94,500 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Novare Management Lc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Wells Fargo Mn holds 595,411 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Blair William And Commerce Il has invested 0% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). American Fincl Group holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 16,000 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 284,426 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Alps Advisors owns 9.54M shares for 1.55% of their portfolio.