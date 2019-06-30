Genesis Energy LP Houston Com (GEL) Share Price Rose While Rr Advisors Has Upped Position; Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Holding Upped by Greenwich Investment Management Inc

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genesis Energy Lp Houston Com (GEL) by 24.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 657,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.29M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.56 million, up from 2.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genesis Energy Lp Houston Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.9. About 609,001 shares traded or 20.07% up from the average. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has risen 0.60% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.83% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 24/04/2018 – BioSim Pharmaceuticals Selects CPC Scientific as Key Supplier in the Manufacture of BioSim’s ACTH Gel; 13/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Study to Characterize Diclofenac’s Plasma and Knee Exposure After Application of Diclofenac Gel to the Knee; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 23/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effectiveness of Locally Delivered Morus Alba Gel on Moderate Periodontitis; 22/04/2018 – The 2018 Genesis G80 Sport is a great car with the wrong name; 16/03/2018 – CUMBERLAND – HAS REMOVED OBLIGATION TO PROVIDE GEL WITH ROYALTY PAYMENTS BASED ON GROSS MARGIN AS WELL AS FEES FOR OVERSEEING PRODUCT’S MANUFACTURING; 15/05/2018 – 2018 Genesis G80 Sport Earns Five-Star Overall NHTSA Safety Rating; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Gel-Sinuplasty for Chronic Rhinosinusitis With and Without Nasal Polyposis; 07/03/2018 – OutPlay Inc: Performance Sports Gel LactiGo™ Now Available in Europe; 05/03/2018 Mace Launches Police Strength Less-Than-Lethal Pepper Gel Spray Defense Kit Solution for Homes, Schools and Businesses

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 128.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 114,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 203,846 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, up from 89,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.77. About 813,084 shares traded or 22.00% up from the average. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 32.60% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 02/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Closes Sale of Retail Propane Business and Sawtooth Joint Venture; 03/05/2018 – MARINER EAST 1 NGL LINE PASSED SAFETY INSPECTION: REGULATOR; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 26/04/2018 – KEYERA’S KEYLINK NGL GATHERING PIPELINE SYSTEM NOW IN SERVICE; 16/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SEES NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC NGL PIPELINE; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus to Acquire NGL’s Retail Propane Business – Significantly Expanding Its U.S. Energy Distribution Platform; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $5.11 BLN VS $3.85 BLN

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $363,143 activity.

More notable recent NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NGL Energy Partners prices $450M of senior notes due 2026 – Seeking Alpha” on April 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NGL Energy Preferred: A 9.2% Yield With Low Balance Sheet Leverage – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “DCP Announces Sale of Gas Supply Resources (GSR) Wholesale Propane Business to NGL Energy Partners LP – Business Wire” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units – GlobeNewswire” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Natural Gas Stock Now Has Everything in Place to Succeed – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold NGL shares while 23 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 70.81 million shares or 2.87% less from 72.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma stated it has 20,131 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 323,900 shares. Sei Invs invested in 25,340 shares. Hightower Tru Ser Lta holds 0.04% or 20,500 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 3.11M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. National Bank Of America De holds 0% or 1.63M shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag stated it has 151,587 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability has 16,300 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Corporation holds 19,686 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Advisory holds 1.36% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 5.03M shares. The New York-based Spirit Of America Management Ny has invested 0.31% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Regions Financial Corporation invested in 0% or 2,000 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Ser Advisors has invested 0.01% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold GEL shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.13% more from 87.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh owns 0% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 26,949 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Financial Service Advsrs has 0.03% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Texas Yale Corp accumulated 0.09% or 98,328 shares. 173,700 were accumulated by Hsbc Holding Public Limited Com. Wells Fargo Company Mn stated it has 0.01% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Jnba Financial Advsrs has 0% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 1,000 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Synovus Financial Corporation has 420 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chickasaw Capital Mgmt Llc owns 10.67 million shares. Northern Trust holds 0% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) or 159,449 shares. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 126,398 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System reported 1.88 million shares stake. Department Mb Finance Natl Bank N A reported 0% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Amer Grp holds 0.03% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Genesis Energy, L.P. to Present at the SunTrust Robinson Humphrey 2nd Annual Midstream Summit – Business Wire” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genesis Energy declares $0.55 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Genesis Energy declares common unit distribution of $0.55 – Seeking Alpha” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “John Stankey’s challenge: Making AT&T’s $100 billion bet on Time Warner pay off – CNBC” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mallinckrodt Agrees To Pay $15.4M In DOJ Settlement Over Acthar Subsidies – Benzinga” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $902.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States Oil Fund Lp (Call) by 5,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $12.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (NYSE:VOC) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Plains Gp Holdings Lp.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $84,000 activity.