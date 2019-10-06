Genesis Energy LP (GEL) Share Price Rose While Harvest Fund Advisors Has Cut by $73.56 Million Its Holding; As Wintrust Finl (WTFC) Market Value Declined, Oppenheimer & Company Has Decreased by $2.12 Million Its Position

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Genesis Energy LP (GEL) by 74.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 3.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.15% . The hedge fund held 1.22M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.61 million, down from 4.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genesis Energy LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.09. About 298,758 shares traded. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 0.17% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 26/04/2018 – Futura Medical Plans Phase 3 Clinical Trial of ED Gel; 14/03/2018 – GENESIS REPORTS STRONG 2017 RESULTS; 04/05/2018 – GENESIS ENERGY LP – QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.07; 21/05/2018 – BANK OF GEORGIA – RETAIL BANKING REVENUE REACHED GEL 170.7MLN IN 1Q18, UP 20.9% Y-O-Y, BUT DOWN 3.0% Q-O-Q DUE TO SEASONALITY; 18/05/2018 – Genesis Essentia Makes Appearance At Cannes; 26/03/2018 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Preclinical Data in Neuropsychopharmacology Demonstrating Effect of Cannabidiol Gel Treatment in Reduction of Relapse in an Addiction Model; 25/05/2018 – TBC BANK – SUBSIDIARY JSC TBC BANK ACTED AS LEAD MANAGER AND UNDERWRITER FOR EUROPEAN BANK FOR GEL 120 MLN EUROBOND ISSUE UNDER GLOBAL MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMM; 28/03/2018 – Genesis Shows `Turning Point’ Battery Car: N.Y. Auto Show Update; 11/04/2018 – GENESIS ENERGY LTD – ALL FIGURES IN NZ$; 07/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt Provides Facts on H.P. Acthar® Gel

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (WTFC) by 35.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc sold 29,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.25% . The institutional investor held 52,684 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85 million, down from 81,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Wintrust Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $62.77. About 279,395 shares traded. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 18.73% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.73% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINL REPORTS PLANS TO BUY DELAWARE PLACE BANK; 07/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q Net $82M; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $225.1 MLN VS $192.6 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL: PLANS TO BUY DE PLACE BANK; 06/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust to Buy Delaware Place Bank for $34M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 12 investors sold GEL shares while 41 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 84.94 million shares or 3.08% less from 87.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based Advisory has invested 1.16% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.17% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Blackrock Incorporated owns 0% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 1.49M shares. Rr Advsrs Llc invested 8.08% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Moreover, Cbre Clarion Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 48,900 shares. Advsr Asset Management holds 84,686 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Horrell Management Inc invested in 0.11% or 10,000 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability holds 203,098 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Salient Capital Advisors Ltd accumulated 4.72M shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada owns 1,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mckinley Capital Ltd Liability Company Delaware invested 0.05% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Texas Yale Capital Corporation accumulated 49,164 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 287,911 shares. 403,831 were accumulated by Cadence Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Raymond James And stated it has 186,688 shares.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 482,786 shares to 2.96M shares, valued at $43.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 551,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM).

Analysts await Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 273.33% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. GEL’s profit will be $31.87 million for 21.24 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Genesis Energy, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.94% EPS growth.

Analysts await Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 3.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.57 per share. WTFC’s profit will be $91.33M for 9.63 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Wintrust Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.12% EPS growth.

