Genesis Energy LP (GEL) Holder Harvest Fund Advisors Decreased Its Position by $34.99 Million as Share Value Rose; Modera Wealth Management Has Increased Its Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Stock Price Declined

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Genesis Energy LP (GEL) by 24.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 1.52M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.15% . The hedge fund held 4.72 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.92M, down from 6.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genesis Energy LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $20.18. About 87,616 shares traded. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 0.17% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Gel-Sinuplasty for Chronic Rhinosinusitis With and Without Nasal Polyposis; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s downgrades debt ratings of Notting Hill Housing Trust to Baa1 and upgrades the debt rating of GenFinance Il Plc to Baa1 with stable outlooks, following the creation of Notting Hill Genesis; 08/03/2018 – EyeGate Pharma Submits Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Second Pilot Study of Ocular Bandage Gel; 17/05/2018 – TBC BANK GROUP PLC TBCG.L – GROSS LOANS AND ADVANCES TO CUSTOMERS STOOD AT GEL 8,432.9 MLN AS OF 31 MARCH 2018, UP BY 18.4% YOY; 18/05/2018 – Genesis Essentia Makes Appearance At Cannes; 10/05/2018 – Genesis Photonics Inc. 1Q Net Loss NT$64.6M Vs NT$231.5M; 26/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effectiveness of Metronidazole Gel and Mobile SMS Reminders on Gingivitis in Orthodontic Patients; 28/03/2018 – Genesis Shows `Turning Point’ Battery Car: N.Y. Auto Show Update; 25/05/2018 – Genesis Essentia Concept Makes Concours Debut At Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Ketoconazole Gel Versus Terconazole Cream for Vaginal Candidiasis

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 3,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 18,584 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, up from 15,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $129.54. About 1.77M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $84,000 activity.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 17,879 shares to 12.88M shares, valued at $535.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 1.38M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NYSE:NS).

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $534.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2,678 shares to 4,179 shares, valued at $515,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

