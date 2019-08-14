Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) and NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Pipelines sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genesis Energy L.P. 22 0.91 N/A -0.57 0.00 NuStar Energy L.P. 27 1.46 N/A -6.65 0.00

Table 1 highlights Genesis Energy L.P. and NuStar Energy L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genesis Energy L.P. 0.00% -4% -1% NuStar Energy L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Genesis Energy L.P.’s volatility measures that it’s 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.22 beta. Competitively, NuStar Energy L.P.’s 55.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.55 beta.

Liquidity

Genesis Energy L.P.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NuStar Energy L.P. are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. Genesis Energy L.P. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NuStar Energy L.P.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Genesis Energy L.P. and NuStar Energy L.P. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genesis Energy L.P. 0 1 1 2.50 NuStar Energy L.P. 0 1 0 2.00

Genesis Energy L.P.’s upside potential is 17.09% at a $23.5 average target price. Competitively NuStar Energy L.P. has a consensus target price of $32, with potential upside of 19.67%. The data provided earlier shows that NuStar Energy L.P. appears more favorable than Genesis Energy L.P., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.4% of Genesis Energy L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.6% of NuStar Energy L.P. are owned by institutional investors. About 12.35% of Genesis Energy L.P.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 9.1% of NuStar Energy L.P. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genesis Energy L.P. -3.3% 4.53% 4.15% 8.65% -0.17% 23.71% NuStar Energy L.P. -0.72% 5.03% 5.8% 12.53% 16.65% 38.56%

For the past year Genesis Energy L.P. was less bullish than NuStar Energy L.P.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors NuStar Energy L.P. beats Genesis Energy L.P.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. It operates through four segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Refinery Services, Marine Transportation, and Supply and Logistics. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in the pipeline transportation and processing of crude oil and natural gas. This segment owns interests in approximately 1,437 miles of crude oil pipelines located offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. The Refinery Services segment processes high sulfur gas streams to remove sulfur for refineries. This segment provides services to 10 refining operations; and sells the by-product sodium hydrosulfide and caustic soda to industrial and commercial companies involved in the mining of base metals, such as copper and molybdenum, as well as in the production of pulp and paper. The Marine Transportation segment offers waterborne transportation of petroleum products and crude oil in North America. This segment owns a fleet of 83 barges with a combined transportation capacity of 2.9 million barrels; and 43 push/tow boats. The Supply and Logistics segment provides services to Gulf Coast crude oil refineries and producers through purchasing, transporting, storing, blending, and marketing crude oil and refined products. It operates a suite of approximately 200 trucks, 400 trailers, 523 railcars, and terminals and tankage with 4.6 million barrels of storage capacity in various locations along the Gulf Coast. This segment also transports crude oil and carbon dioxide (CO2). It owns 5 onshore crude oil pipeline systems with approximately 580 miles of pipe located primarily in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, and Wyoming; and 2 CO2 pipelines with approximately 270 miles of pipe. In addition, the company produces natural soda ash. Genesis Energy, LLC serves as a general partner of the company. Genesis Energy, L.P. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products; and transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia. The Storage segment owns terminal and storage facilities, which offer storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, crude oil, specialty chemicals, and other liquids. This segment also provides pilotage, tug assistance, line handling, launch, emergency response, and other ship services. The Fuels Marketing segment is involved in the purchase of crude oil, fuel oil, bunker fuel, fuel oil blending components, and other refined products for resale. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 5,510 miles of refined product pipelines; 1,230 miles of crude oil pipelines; 2,000 miles of anhydrous ammonia pipelines; and 79 terminal and storage facilities, which offer approximately 95 million barrels of storage capacity. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Riverwalk Logistics, L.P. serves as the general partner of the company and is owned by NuStar GP Holdings, LLC. NuStar Energy L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.