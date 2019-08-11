Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) and Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Pipelines for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genesis Energy L.P. 22 0.88 N/A -0.57 0.00 Holly Energy Partners L.P. 28 5.52 N/A 1.74 16.70

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Genesis Energy L.P. and Holly Energy Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genesis Energy L.P. 0.00% -4% -1% Holly Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 41.9% 8.7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.22 shows that Genesis Energy L.P. is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Holly Energy Partners L.P. has beta of 0.74 which is 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Genesis Energy L.P. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Holly Energy Partners L.P. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Holly Energy Partners L.P. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Genesis Energy L.P.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Genesis Energy L.P. and Holly Energy Partners L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genesis Energy L.P. 0 1 1 2.50 Holly Energy Partners L.P. 1 0 0 1.00

Genesis Energy L.P. has an average target price of $23.5, and a 16.34% upside potential. Meanwhile, Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s consensus target price is $28, while its potential upside is 2.12%. Based on the data given earlier, Genesis Energy L.P. is looking more favorable than Holly Energy Partners L.P., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.4% of Genesis Energy L.P. shares and 31.7% of Holly Energy Partners L.P. shares. Insiders held roughly 12.35% of Genesis Energy L.P.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Holly Energy Partners L.P. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genesis Energy L.P. -3.3% 4.53% 4.15% 8.65% -0.17% 23.71% Holly Energy Partners L.P. -3.19% 4.79% 7.45% -4.87% -5.97% 1.96%

For the past year Genesis Energy L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than Holly Energy Partners L.P.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Holly Energy Partners L.P. beats Genesis Energy L.P.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. It operates through four segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Refinery Services, Marine Transportation, and Supply and Logistics. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in the pipeline transportation and processing of crude oil and natural gas. This segment owns interests in approximately 1,437 miles of crude oil pipelines located offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. The Refinery Services segment processes high sulfur gas streams to remove sulfur for refineries. This segment provides services to 10 refining operations; and sells the by-product sodium hydrosulfide and caustic soda to industrial and commercial companies involved in the mining of base metals, such as copper and molybdenum, as well as in the production of pulp and paper. The Marine Transportation segment offers waterborne transportation of petroleum products and crude oil in North America. This segment owns a fleet of 83 barges with a combined transportation capacity of 2.9 million barrels; and 43 push/tow boats. The Supply and Logistics segment provides services to Gulf Coast crude oil refineries and producers through purchasing, transporting, storing, blending, and marketing crude oil and refined products. It operates a suite of approximately 200 trucks, 400 trailers, 523 railcars, and terminals and tankage with 4.6 million barrels of storage capacity in various locations along the Gulf Coast. This segment also transports crude oil and carbon dioxide (CO2). It owns 5 onshore crude oil pipeline systems with approximately 580 miles of pipe located primarily in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, and Wyoming; and 2 CO2 pipelines with approximately 270 miles of pipe. In addition, the company produces natural soda ash. Genesis Energy, LLC serves as a general partner of the company. Genesis Energy, L.P. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Units. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as distillates, such as high- and low-sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils, and gases; crude oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil. It operates 24 main pipelines; crude gathering networks; 10 refined product terminals; 1 crude terminal; 8,300 track feet of rail storage; 7 locations with truck and/or rail racks; and tankages at 6 refining facility locations, as well as 5 refinery processing units. The company serves as the general partner of Holly Logistic Services, L.L.C. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2004 and is based in Dallas, Texas.