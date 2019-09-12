Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) Shareholder Tortoise Capital Advisors Raised Position; Cbs (CBS) Holder Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Raised Its Position by $2.70 Million as Share Value Rose

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) by 1617.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 752,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.15% . The hedge fund held 799,532 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.51M, up from 46,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genesis Energy L.P. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.53. About 267,728 shares traded. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 0.17% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 07/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT: SYNACTHEN TETRACOSACTIDE ISN’T H.P. ACTHAR GEL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Genesis Energy LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEL); 17/05/2018 – Genesis Global Trading Granted BitLicense in New York State; 22/04/2018 – The 2018 Genesis G80 Sport is a great car with the wrong name; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Urtica Comp. Gel for Prevention and Therapy of Radiation Dermatitis (Urticacomp); 24/04/2018 – BioSim Pharmaceuticals Selects CPC Scientific as Key Supplier in the Manufacture of BioSim’s ACTH Gel; 28/03/2018 – Genesis Shows `Turning Point’ Battery Car: N.Y. Auto Show Update; 26/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Mirvaso® Gel and Dysport® for Erythema and Flushing of Rosacea; 09/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Micro-injections of Transparent Hyaluronic Acid Gel (Restylane® Silk) for Rejuvenation of the Aging Cheek; 23/04/2018 – BLACKMORES LTD – ACQUIRED CATALENT AUSTRALIA TABLET AND SOFT-GEL CAPSULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN VICTORIA FOR $43.2 MLN

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corporation (CBS) by 188.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 55,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 84,416 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.21 million, up from 29,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $43.81. About 5.89M shares traded or 75.66% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 03/05/2018 – CBS Corp 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.32; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS PROPOSED CBS DIVIDEND THAT WOULD DILUTE VOTING CONTROL OF REDSTONE FAMILY CONSTITUTES A BREACH OF FIDUCIARY DUTY BY CBS AND WOULD BE INVALID; 06/03/2018 – CBS: EXPANDING STREAMING SERVICE TO CANADA AND AUSTRALIA FIRST; 02/04/2018 – IF CBS, VIACOM MERGE, MOONVES TO OFFER TO STAY 2 YRS: RTRS/CNBC; 13/04/2018 – CUGGINO: CBS, VIACOM GREAT BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS FOR OTHER COS; 12/03/2018 – Betsy DeVos had a tense interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes,” which aired Sunday; 07/03/2018 – Sen Cory Gardner: ICYMI: Gardner Joins CBS This Morning To Discuss North Korea and Trade; 04/04/2018 – CNBC: CBS bid for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources tell CNBC; 14/05/2018 – CBS CEO Wants Viacom Deal on His Terms (Video); 27/03/2018 – BOSTON TO LET NUTONOMY, OPTIMUS RESUME SELF-DRIVING TESTS: CBS

More notable recent Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Genesis Energy Lp (GEL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Bankruptcy Buzz Buries Mallinckrodt Stock – Schaeffers Research” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Genesis Energy declares $0.55 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Cannabis Stocks Set for Massive Gains – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $344,270 activity. Flynn Edward T bought $100,600 worth of stock. 5,000 shares valued at $99,850 were bought by Jesulaitis Kristen O on Monday, August 12.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $15.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delek Us Holdings Inc. by 31,564 shares to 242,815 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE:PXD) by 17,506 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,059 shares, and cut its stake in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 12 investors sold GEL shares while 41 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 84.94 million shares or 3.08% less from 87.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has 13,736 shares. 2.09 million are held by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 106,700 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank invested in 1 shares or 0% of the stock. Alps accumulated 9.54M shares or 1.55% of the stock. Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 0% stake. Monetary Management Grp Inc holds 3,970 shares. Cincinnati Ins Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Van Eck Assocs has invested 0% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Cushing Asset Management LP invested in 2.63 million shares or 2.22% of the stock. Moreover, Argent has 0.73% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 329,325 shares. The New York-based Hrt Lc has invested 0.02% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Lpl Lc, a California-based fund reported 11,218 shares. Hm Payson And accumulated 250 shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt invested in 1,000 shares.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $281.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 19,148 shares to 98,677 shares, valued at $6.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Bus Mach Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 18,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,238 shares, and cut its stake in Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG).

