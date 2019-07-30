Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) Reaches $22.55 After 3.00% Down Move; Lyons Wealth Management Cut Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Position

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) stake by 79.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 8,753 shares as Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM)’s stock rose 8.86%. The Lyons Wealth Management Llc holds 2,305 shares with $239,000 value, down from 11,058 last quarter. Waste Mgmt Inc Del now has $50.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $118.21. About 467,856 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR

The stock of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $22.55. About 317,757 shares traded. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has risen 0.60% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.83% the S&P500. The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $2.76B company.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,666 were reported by Homrich Berg. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation holds 9.27% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 18.63 million shares. Brinker Capital Incorporated accumulated 0.24% or 60,844 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 4,794 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Limited Liability Company invested in 157,653 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 7,711 were reported by Charter Com. Maple Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.1% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Limited reported 239,150 shares stake. Tower Capital Limited Com (Trc) stated it has 0.05% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Papp L Roy Assoc invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bridges Management invested in 0.02% or 3,570 shares. Private Tru Company Na invested in 12,795 shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 20,650 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Company has invested 0.06% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Limited Co invested 0.96% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.60 million for 25.92 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Waste Management had 10 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 11 to “Hold”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 4.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance" on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Did You Miss Waste Management's (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "3 Stocks to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance" on July 30, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $84,000 activity. Shares for $84,000 were bought by SIMS RYAN S.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the natural gas and crude oil industry. The company has market cap of $2.76 billion. It operates through four divisions: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Refinery Services, Marine Transportation, and Supply and Logistics. It currently has negative earnings. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in the pipeline transportation and processing of natural gas and crude oil.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold Genesis Energy, L.P. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.13% more from 87.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advisors reported 275,166 shares. First Republic Invest reported 0.01% stake. Bbr Ptnrs Ltd reported 18,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp holds 0.02% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) or 799,115 shares. Horrell Capital Incorporated accumulated 0.12% or 10,000 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Asset Inc has 0.03% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 79,992 shares. Van Eck Associates owns 34,057 shares. 168,699 are owned by Raymond James & Assocs. Synovus Corporation reported 420 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 33,970 shares. Moneta Investment Advsrs Lc reported 0% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Bank & Trust Of America Corp De owns 875,739 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 256,670 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability holds 0% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) or 52,706 shares.

Analysts await Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 440.00% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. GEL’s profit will be $20.84 million for 33.16 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Genesis Energy, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.