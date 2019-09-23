Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) Reaches $21.85 After 3.00% Down Move; Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Sentiment Is 1.21

Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.10, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 132 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 109 sold and decreased their equity positions in Wintrust Financial Corp. The funds in our database now own: 47.68 million shares, down from 48.31 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Wintrust Financial Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 91 Increased: 82 New Position: 50.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 12 investors sold Genesis Energy, L.P. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 84.94 million shares or 3.08% less from 87.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William & Il invested in 34,468 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Citigroup accumulated 168,848 shares. Hilton Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 5,000 shares. Harvest Fund Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 1.22M shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Zazove Assoc Limited Liability Company reported 202,441 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Comerica Bank accumulated 9,190 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Yale Corporation owns 49,164 shares. Glenmede Co Na stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Pinnacle Hldg Limited Com has invested 0% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Washington-based Evergreen Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.05% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Lvw Advisors Ltd Llc owns 9,900 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 764,980 are owned by Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Corp. Invesco Limited holds 0.09% or 17.98M shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 273.33% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. GEL’s profit will be $31.87 million for 21.01 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Genesis Energy, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.94% EPS growth.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the natural gas and crude oil industry. The company has market cap of $2.68 billion. It operates through four divisions: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Refinery Services, Marine Transportation, and Supply and Logistics. It currently has negative earnings. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in the pipeline transportation and processing of natural gas and crude oil.

More recent Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Genesis Energy, L.P. Announces Expansion of Existing Sodium Services Operations – Business Wire” on September 23, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Mallinckrodt May See One More Trading Bounce Before Bankruptcy – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genesis Energy declares common unit distribution of $0.55 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 12, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $344,270 activity. Flynn Edward T also bought $100,600 worth of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) on Monday, August 26. $59,820 worth of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) was bought by SIMS RYAN S. $99,850 worth of stock was bought by Jesulaitis Kristen O on Monday, August 12.

Analysts await Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 3.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.57 per share. WTFC’s profit will be $91.34 million for 10.03 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Wintrust Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.12% EPS growth.

Wintrust Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and other financial services and products to clients in the Chicago metropolitan area and in southern Wisconsin. The company has market cap of $3.66 billion. It operates in three divisions: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. It has a 11.19 P/E ratio. The Community Banking segment offers personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional customers.

More notable recent Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “8 Top Regional and Mid-Cap Bank Picks to Survive a Choppy 2020 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $65.37. About 80,109 shares traded. Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) has declined 18.73% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.73% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q EPS $1.40; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL: PLANS TO BUY DE PLACE BANK; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $310.8M, EST. $301.4M; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust to Buy Delaware Place Bank for $34M; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Net Income, an Increase of 40% Over Prior Year; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Sees Profit, Revenue Boost In Latest Quarter; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 08/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q Net $82M; 26/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Cash Dividend