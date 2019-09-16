Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) Holder Tortoise Capital Advisors Increased Stake; Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Ally Finl (ALLY) Holding by $75.30 Million as Share Price Rose

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 23.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 2.51M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 8.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $258.92M, down from 10.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $34.58. About 1.16M shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Provision Expense Relatively Flat; 31/05/2018 – America’s Top Neighborhood Vibes: Ally Home Survey Finds a “Quiet and Quaint” Neighborhood Most Popular With Americans, Followe; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC SEES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 20 PCT TO 30 PCT FOR 2018 – PRESENTATION SLIDES; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q EPS 57c; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial: Earnings Growth to Support Increased Capital Generation, Deployment; 27/03/2018 – CrowdfundInsider: Ally Financial Set to Open New Innovation Hub in North Carolina; 22/03/2018 – Ally teams with Drive Motors to Provide Digital Financing that Allows Consumers to Shop Online for Vehicles Directly from Deale; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $261 Million; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Return on Equity 7.5%; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20%-30%

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) by 1617.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 752,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.15% . The hedge fund held 799,532 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.51 million, up from 46,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genesis Energy L.P. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 536,986 shares traded or 6.56% up from the average. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 0.17% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 22/04/2018 – The 2018 Genesis G80 Sport is a great car with the wrong name; 18/03/2018 – Canon Medical Systems’ Aquilion ONE / GENESIS Edition Delivers Full Suite of Acute Stroke Solutions; 04/05/2018 – Genesis Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 24/04/2018 – BioSim Pharmaceuticals Selects CPC Scientific as Key Supplier in the Manufacture of BioSim’s ACTH Gel; 29/03/2018 – BGEO BANK OF GEORGIA RAISES GEL 75M FROM BSTDB; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 28/03/2018 – SDS Poly Acrylamide Gel Electrophoresis Market to Reach US$ 559 Mn by 2025 – Persistence Market Research; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Housing Co. Notting Hill Genesis ‘A+’; Outlook Neg; 11/04/2018 – GENESIS ENERGY LTD – ALL FIGURES IN NZ$; 20/04/2018 – GENESIS ENERGY LP: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 1.14M shares to 4.08M shares, valued at $187.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Triple (NYSE:GTS) by 478,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 683,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $378.77M for 8.91 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $344,270 activity. Jesulaitis Kristen O bought $99,850 worth of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) on Monday, August 12. Shares for $100,600 were bought by Flynn Edward T on Monday, August 26.